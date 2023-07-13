COVID-19 may have increased people's susceptibility to other respiratory viruses in different ways, Newcastle respiratory specialist Peter Wark says.
Professor Wark said restrictions on movement during the pandemic caused "a dramatic reduction in influenza and RSV" and people's immunity to those viruses lapsed.
But he said there was also discussion that "having COVID may well have increased susceptibility to the other respiratory viruses and their consequences".
Some studies suggest COVID can damage the immune system.
"It's a valid possibility, particularly given this year's flu season is looking just as bad as what it did last year. There's a lot of seasonal influenza and RSV [respiratory syncytial virus]. RSV kind of goes unnoticed," he said.
A University of Sydney-led study found last year that the pandemic led to "the emergence of new RSV strains" after COVID control measures were eased. The study also cited an earlier influenza season as an effect of the pandemic. Professor Wark said there had been "a lot of hospital admissions" due to influenza and RSV this winter flu season.
"They cause very similar illnesses and will impact on similar populations, the very young and very old."
The Hunter New England district recorded 456 influenza cases (up 19 per cent in a month) in the week to July 8. There were 168 RSV cases (down 23 per cent in a month) and 398 COVID cases (down 62 per cent in a month). The figures were published in the NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report.
"Influenza continues to dominate respiratory virus activity in NSW," the report said.
"Emergency department presentations and subsequent admissions for influenza-like illness remain high, particularly in children and young people aged less than 17."
A female year 9 student from the Central Coast died from influenza B at the weekend.
ACM reported last week that 16 children had been admitted to intensive care since May with "life-threatening complications" from influenza at three NSW hospitals.
Four affected children were treated at John Hunter Hospital.
Professor Wark said influenza "can make very young children sick and they can become quite sick, quite quickly".
