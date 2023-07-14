Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Amyl & The Sniffers headline new punk rock festival Off The Rails

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amyl & The Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Amyl & The Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor. Picture by Sylvia Liber

PUNK rock fans rejoice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.