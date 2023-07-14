PUNK rock fans rejoice.
Arguably one of Australia's hottest live acts, Amyl & The Sniffers, are returning to Newcastle to headline a new punk rock festival.
Off The Rails Festival arrives at the University Of Newcastle's Bar On The Hill forecourt on September 30, before it travels to Railway Parade in Marrickville in Sydney on October 1.
Joining Amyl & The Sniffers will be seminal Adelaide alternative-metal band The Mark Of Cain and theatrical Melbourne punk act Private Function.
Off The Rails will also feature the first-ever Newcastle performance from Melbourne indie band RVG, plus Full Flower Moon Band, Southeast Desert Metal, Downgirl, Chimers, Organs, and Newcastle lo-fi punk band Busted Head Racket.
Newcastle post-punk band Dust will perform in Sydney only. More acts are yet to be announced.
Josh Leeson
