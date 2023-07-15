Port Stephens Examiner
Leading causes of death in Hunter New England and Central Coast health network listed in AIHW report on 'Deaths in Australia'

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated July 16 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:36am
Hunters leading causes of death revealed.

The leading causes of death in the Hunter New England and Central Coast health network are coronary heart disease and dementia, Australian Institute of Health and Welfare [AIHW] data shows.

