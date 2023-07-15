Be part of the Human Whale homage at Fingal Bay on Sunday

Join in the fun and become part of the Human Whale at Fingal Bay on Sunday, July 16 as the Port Stephens Community pays homage to the majestic humpback whale migration.
The day's activities start from 10am with registration, with the whale forming at 11.30am.
People are asked to register via the EventBrite website, so organisers can accurately track numbers of participants.
The spectacular formation brings together participants who will form the outline of a 100-metre-long whale.
The Human Whale not only promises a day filled with fun and excitement but also underscores the importance of conservation.
Participants will have the opportunity to explore a variety of captivating, interactive, and educational displays presented by esteemed organisations.
Adding to the festivities, Fingal Bay Surf Life Saving Club will once again be joining forces, delighting visitors with their popular sausage sizzle.
