Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Be part of the Human Whale homage at Fingal Bay on Sunday

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 16 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be part of the Human Whale homage at Fingal Bay on Sunday
Be part of the Human Whale homage at Fingal Bay on Sunday

Join in the fun and become part of the Human Whale at Fingal Bay on Sunday, July 16 as the Port Stephens Community pays homage to the majestic humpback whale migration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.