Stockton Bridge traffic may face delays on Monday

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Monday, July 17, on Stockton Bridge at Stockton to carry out investigation work.
One lane will be closed eastbound on the bridge while investigation work is carried out.
To minimise impacts on motorists, work will be carried out from 10am to 3pm . Work is expected to be completed in one shift, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists should expect minimal delays of up to five minutes.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
