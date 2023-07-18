Fingal Bay need to lift game for Old Boys/Girl Day clash against Kearsley

Fingal Bay will be looking to bounce back into form on the Bomboras Old Boys/Girls Day when they host Kearley Crushers on Saturday, July 22.
The Bomboras were outgunned by a well drilled Dungog Warriors team who ran out convincing winners 30-4 at Bennett Park, on Saturday, July 15.
The Warriors had a good crowd on hand to celebrate Old Boys Day and raced to a 26-0 lead at the break.
The Bomboras' first half was woeful as dropped ball and missed tackles compounded their misfiring attack.
After a half-time spray from coach Paul Dooley, Fingal Bay looked a more focused outfit after the break and scored an early try by Nathan Dover who finished with a double.
However, lack of discipline proved costly with the overall penalty count blowing out to 14-4.
The players' player award went to Todd Doro and the coaches award went to Ben McIlwarth,
The team will need to resolve a few issues this week at training if they want to stay in semi-final contention, but should have plenty of support from the Old Boys and Girls on Saturday.
The Crushers, who will be coming off a 54-12 win against Maitland United, defeat Fingal Bay 14-28 in round five.
Ladies League Tag
The Fingal Bay ladies league tag team were down on troops and after a slow start lost a close contest 18-12 to the Kotara Bears,
Fingal trailed 12-0 at half-time and on resumption Reagan McIllwain skipped away to run the full length of the field to score a fine solo try,
The bomboras with the second half momentum saw Bree Tisdell race in for a four pointer, however, they just ran out of time to close the ga.
Players' player award was shared between Amberly Keating and Bree Tisdell.
The club is expecting a large rollup this Saturday with the women's team playing competition leaders Central at 2pm before the men's must win game at 3pm
