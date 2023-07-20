TOMAREE MARKETS
NELSON BAY
Head to Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay on Sunday from 8am to 2pm for the Tomaree Markets, on every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Local stallholders will be selling homemade crafts, bric a brac, clothing, accessories, jams, gifts and more.
FREE MOVIE
TOMAREE LIBRARY
On Thursday, July 20 at 1pm visit Tomaree Library, Salamander Bay for a free screening of the 2001 film Along Came a Spider. The American neo-noir psychological thriller film is an adaptation of the 1993 novel of the same name by James Patterson. Bookings are essential, call the library on 4988 0670 to secure your place.
PARKRUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first. For how to register or for more information, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay.
THE CHOIRBOYS
SHOAL BAY
Tickets are on sale now to see Aussie rock legends the Choirboys live at Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, July 21 for their 'Run to Paradise' concert tour. Since bursting onto the scene in 1979 the band has become a crowd favourite. Visit shoalbaycountryclub.com.au/choirboys-friday-21st-july for tickets ($45).
WASTE DROP OFF
RAYMOND TERRACE
Port Stephens residents can safely dispose of chemicals to the council admin building car park, 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace on Saturday, July 22 from 9am to 3.30pm. Visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/community/events for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
