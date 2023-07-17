Extra military helicopter activity above this week for Exercise Talisman Sabre

Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopters and personnel will conduct increased flying activities in Newcastle and RAAF Base Williamtown this week
A F-35A Lightning II from No. 77 Squadron will also conduct an aerobatic display over RAAF Base Williamtown on Tuesday, July 18 at 4pm.
The ADF warned the additional helicopter activities will take place from Wednesday through to Saturday, July 22, as part of the lead up to Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023.
This year's Talisman Sabre will be the 10th and largest in the biennial exercise's history.
The training will include Australian and American military aircraft flying by day and night at low altitudes in urban areas.
An ADF spokesperson said members of the community should not be alarmed if they see or hear a military helicopter and military personnel carrying weapons. No ammunition will be used during the training.
The spokesperson said the essential training was vital to maintain Australia's world-class military capability.
"All aircraft activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines," the spokesperson said.
"The flying activity schedule is subject to change, including short notice cancellation, due to variables such as air traffic control, weather and other aviation considerations.
"Safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of ADF flying activities.
"Noise disturbances will be minimised where possible and the ADF thanks the community for their patience and cooperation."
Members of the public can access further information regarding aircraft noise at https://www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise/, or by calling 1800 033 200.
