Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Extra military helicopter activity above this week for Exercise Talisman Sabre

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Army MRH 90 Taipans will fly over Newcastle in a training operation. Picture supplied by Defence/BDR Guy Sadler
Australian Army MRH 90 Taipans will fly over Newcastle in a training operation. Picture supplied by Defence/BDR Guy Sadler

Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopters and personnel will conduct increased flying activities in Newcastle and RAAF Base Williamtown this week

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.