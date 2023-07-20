He's been a mainstay of Raymond Terrace's health landscape for more than 40 years, and now it's time for general practitioner Justin Smith to hang up the stethoscope.
The decision to retire was not one Dr Smith made lightly, knowing the struggle of attracting GPs to regional areas.
He finished up at Terrace Central Surgery on June 30, and is looking forward to spending more time with his large family, planes, bikes and acreage.
Originally from Newcastle, he studied at the University of Sydney and started his career working in hospitals in Western Australia.
Dr Smith, who will turn 70 this year, first started his Raymond Terrace GP career in 1980, working on call after hours, delivering babies at the Mater Hospital and performing surgeries like removing tonsils.
In the early 90s, he and his wife Rebecca took their young family on an 18-month Australian round trip in a bus called 'the Mole Patrol', giving free skin checks, community education about skin cancer and raising money for the Melanoma Foundation.
Dr Smith then returned to Raymond Terrace and began his own practice, working for 22 years as a solo practitioner with more than 7000 active patients, and Rebecca by his side as practice manager.
For the past 12 years, Dr Smith has been a part of the Sturgeon Street Family Practice, now called Terrace Central Surgery.
Dr and Mrs Smith have four children, and 10 grandchildren. Their children have each achieved success in their own right, with one an obstetrician, one a GP, one working for the Cancer Institute of Australia and one with a successful business in Sydney.
Dr Smith said the most rewarding part of his career has been his relationship with the people of Raymond Terrace over the decades.
"There's still people I see now who I've known for 40 plus years, and it's a privilege to be involved in their lives over such a long period of time," he said.
"I'm very grateful to the community of Raymond Terrace for their loyalty."
Dr Smith said he has been supported by a fantastic network of doctors and specialists in Newcastle, as well as the staff and colleagues at the practice.
Heading into retirement, Dr Smith is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren, flying his planes, running his 20-acre home farm and spending time outdoors with his eight brothers and sisters.
Dr Smith's great focus in his career was treating and preventing skin cancer, and Mrs Smith said in retirement "no one will be able to stop him approaching complete strangers on his beloved Shoal Bay beach, warning them to stop sunbaking".
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
