Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Fire and Rescue NSW warning after elderly couple die in fatal fire

Updated July 18 2023 - 4:35pm, first published July 17 2023 - 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire fighters at the scene of a recent fatal fire which claimed the lives an elderly couple. Picture supplied
Fire fighters at the scene of a recent fatal fire which claimed the lives an elderly couple. Picture supplied

The death of an elderly couple in a fire in Sydney's south-west has prompted a fire safety warning for elderly and disabled resident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.