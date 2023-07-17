Fire and Rescue NSW warning after elderly couple die in fatal fire

The death of an elderly couple in a fire in Sydney's south-west has prompted a fire safety warning for elderly and disabled resident.
A 75-year-old woman and a 81-year-old man were killed in the blaze last week, despite the attempts of firefighters and neighbours to rescue them from the heavily-secured property.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
The couple's deaths brought to six the total number of people killed in residential fires across NSW so far this winter.
Following this incident, FRNSW is especially urging elderly people and those living with disabilities, and their loved ones, to consider how they can protect themselves against fire.
"We can promote safety messages through all sorts of media, but there's nothing more powerful than being in someone's house, with firefighters talking directly with them," FRNSW Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Mick Morris said.
"We're continuing to help them understand fire safety in their own contexts and environments, pointing out the little things they can do around their own homes which make them better prepared and protected against fire."
All residents are able to book a free home safety visit by contacting their local fire station or visiting the FRNSW website: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/visits
Simple measures undertaken today can help prevent a fire from occurring in your own home and significantly limit the impacts if a fire does break out.
For the elderly and those living with disabilities, these include:
Further information and support can be accessed via the following channels and the Fire and Rescue NSW website.
