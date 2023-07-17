Fire and Rescue NSW warning after elderly couple die in fatal fire

Ensuring you have working smoke alarms fitted throughout your property, including in bedrooms, to receive the earliest possible notification of a fire occurring

Having your smoke alarms hardwired and interconnected so they all activate when one is triggered

Testing your smoke alarms regularly

Assessing how well you can hear your alarms and, if you can't, considering the use of alarms which use a strobe light and a portable vibration pad

Creating a home escape plan which will enable the quickest and safest possible exit from a smoke-filled environment

Practicing your home escape plan regularly to ensure all residents are familiar with them and can safely navigate their way through the home

Keeping pathways clear and free of any trip hazards

Keeping keys in door and window locks as every second counts