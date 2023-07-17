Port Stephens Council unveils rate assistance package for ratepayers

Port Stephens Council has urged anyone facing financial difficulties in making their rate payments to seek help from council.
A range of assistance packages are available including special payment of $500 for individuals or families or $250 to those who already receive a council pensioner rate concession, extra time to pay or small regular payments such as fortnightly direct debits.,
General manager Tim Crosdale said following the approval of Port Stephens Council's application for a Special Rate Variation (SRV), council has endorsed measures to support those experiencing financial hardship.
Mr Crosdael said that the new rates start this month and will support the long term financial sustainability of Council, ensuring the continued delivery of services across our community.
"Even though our rates will remain one of the lowest in the region, we know that with the cost of living increasing, some residents will still find any additional costs tough," Mr Crosdale said.
"A key part of our application for the SRV was to make sure we had the right provisions in place to help the most vulnerable in our community.
"Just a few weeks ago, our councillors endorsed a number of new affordability measures to support those experiencing financial hardship.
"These measures include options around extra time to pay, arranging smaller regular payments such as a fortnightly direct debit, or deferring the payment of rates for aged pensioners against their property estate.
"In addition, as part of our Rates Assistance Program, we've partnered with local financial counselling services to provide ratepayers experiencing financial hardship access to financial assistance of up to $500 for individuals and families or $250 to those who already receive a council pensioner rate concession," Mr Crosdale added.
Coinciding with the new rate structure is the revaluation of land rates by the Valuer General, which informs rate pricing.
This is a process required by the State Government and undertaken every three years by the Valuer General.
"The impact of land revaluation is varied - some people will pay more, others less and some will be the same. If your costs increase following the valuation, you may be eligible for financial assistance," Mr Crosdale said.
"Finally, for those that have accrued interest when they weren't able to pay in exceptional circumstances, we'll be able to help.
"We encourage anyone in our community who's finding it difficult to pay their rates to get in touch with us - our team are here to help and provide you with the support you need," Mr Crosdale added.
Find out more about our affordability measures and Rates Assistance Program at portstephens.nsw.gov.au/financial-hardship
