Port Stephen Visitor Guide is back after two-year break

The Port Stephens Visitor Guide is set to return with the publisher getting ready for a spring launch of a brand new guide - the first since 2021.
Destination Port Stephens industry engagement Mel Turner said the Visitor Guide would continue with "Incredible by Nature" Port Stephens brand.
Ms Turner said booking and deposits need to be in by July 21 with the balance and all final material in by August 18.
"This year we're concentrating on making the Guide better than ever, showcasing year-round activities and focusing on the Port Stephens "Incredible by Nature" message," she said.
"Packed with beautiful images and useful info for visitors to our region, the guide is distributed to local businesses and visitor information sites, as well as key Sydney and regional outlets and travel agents.
"The Port Stephens Guide can only be produced with the full support of our members - so let's do this together and put the best version of our region forward!
Ms Turner said if businesses needed help with their booking, or additional time, they should call 4981 2964.
