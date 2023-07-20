Port Stephens Koala Hospital has recently raised over $10,000 courtesy of a partnership with the Return and Earn recycling scheme.
Refund donations of 10 cents came from supporters all over NSW by scanning the Return and Earn app barcode when recycling at their local machine.
The refund donations helped fund the purchase of an x-ray dental plate and an ophthalmoscope for use in the Koala Hospital.
A dental x-ray machine is used to accurately x-ray facial injuries.
This excellent piece of equipment provides high resolution dental images in a speedy and easy manner that allows for instant and accurate diagnosis of any dental issues and underlying pathology; and an opthalmoscope examines eye retina and other eye-related injuries and illnesses.
This equipment will offer improved care for koalas and hopefully give them a much faster road to recovery.
"The ability to raise over $10,000 in funds, shows the enormous impact that donations of just 10 cents have made - and we're grateful for every single one," Port Stephens Koala Hospital volunteer Christine Johnson said.
"The Return and Earn app makes it easy to support PSKH while keeping the environment clean by recycling eligible bottles, cans and cardboard drink containers".
"People can support PSKH by donating as little as 10 cents each time they recycle - but those small donations certainly do add up."
The fundraiser has been such a success, PSKH will run another Return and Earn app fundraiser soon.
Check out Port Stephens Koala Hospital's facebook page to see how the koalas that come into their care are doing - and keep an eye out for updates on on how to donate your 10 cent refunds when recycling at your local Return and Earn machine.
