Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

Return and Ear delivers $10,000 to Port Stephens Koala Hospital

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The x-ray dental plate in action on a koala. Picture supplied
The x-ray dental plate in action on a koala. Picture supplied

Port Stephens Koala Hospital has recently raised over $10,000 courtesy of a partnership with the Return and Earn recycling scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.