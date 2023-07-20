Port Stephens Examiner
Shoal Bay shops targetted by smash and grab thief

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 20 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 2:20pm
Five Shoal Bay businesses were targetted by a smash and grab thief who smashed glass doors and windows to gain entry before escaping with cash about 3am on Wednesday, July 19.

