Shoal Bay shops targetted by smash and grab thief

Five Shoal Bay businesses were targetted by a smash and grab thief who smashed glass doors and windows to gain entry before escaping with cash about 3am on Wednesday, July 19.
The man escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash from the five shopfronts but the biggest bill was from the damage he caused breaking in.
In a touch of some poetic justice, it's believed the man would have received an electric shock when he used scissors to CCTV cabling at fashion store Covet Coutoure.
The front door and a window of the fashion house were damaged and the man cut the electric till at the cable and took it and the takings inside.
CCTV footage from one of the businesses captured the man walking along Shoal Bay Road casing the area before beginning his theft spree.
The man was seen counting cash from the till at Zenith Cafe Restaurant and Bar before leaving with about $300 in cash and a six pack of Great Northern bottles of beer.
He also took cash from Jetty Gelato.
Zenith owner Suzannah Simpson said it cost about $1000 to replaced the smashed door.
"We were able to cordon off the area where he broke in and open for business, the repairers were great they had everything fixed that day," Ms Simpson said.
"We've been here for three years and had no troubles before.
"It's hard at this time of year but we're just so happy none of our staff or customers were here to possibly be injured."
Business owners were alerted by cleaning staff and managed to clean up and repair broken windows to continue trading. Five shopfronts were damaged in the rampage.
Police have asked anyone who may have seen anything suspicious on the evening or have any information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.