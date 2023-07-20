Hexham heist: man charged after allegedly empty safe stolen

A MAN accused of stealing an empty safe from a Hexham bowling club will face court in September.
The 37-year-old was arrested at a Nelson Bay motel in Gowrie Avenye about 10.40am on Wednesday.
Police said the arrest followed inquiries into two separate break-and-enters.
A safe was allegedly stolen from a Maitland Road bowling club at Hexham about 5am on July 8, with police told it was empty.
About 3am on July 17, thieves broke into a Ferodale Road restaurant at Medowie and allegedly attempted to access a safe.
The 37-year-old man was taken to Raymond Terrace police station and charged with break and enter offences including custody of suspected stolen goods, as well as two counts of possess prohibited drug and drive while licence cancelled.
He faced Raymond Terrace Local Court on Thursday and was formally refused bail to face court on Wednesday September 20.
Police said investigations into business-related break, enter and steal offences are ongoing as part of Strike Force Macgillivray.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
