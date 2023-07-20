Port Stephens Examiner
Brad Tighe to coach Northern Hawks in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 12:30pm
Northern Hawks coach Brad Tighe. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Inaugural Northern Hawks coach Brad Tighe has agreed to continue as first grade coach in 2024.

