Brad Tighe to coach Northern Hawks in 2024

Inaugural Northern Hawks coach Brad Tighe has agreed to continue as first grade coach in 2024.
Former NRL player Tighe helped the Hawks earn promotion to first grade in 2023.
"Just on the back of what we tried to create this year and the obstacles we faced, made it harder for me not to do it [again]. I want to give it a red-hot crack and hopefully set it up properly," Tighe said.
The Hawks have two wins in their first season and have been competitive in most games.
In fixtures on Saturday, Northern meet the ladder-leading Maitland Pickers at Maitland Sportsground while Wyong have a tough third-versus-fourth battle against the Goannas at Cessnock Sportsground and Western Suburbs host Central Newcastle.
On Sunday, Macquarie are home to Lakes United and The Entrance hosts Kurri Kurri.
In other news
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.