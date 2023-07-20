Port Stephens Examiner
Toot toot! The Wiggles are driving their Big Red Car to Newcastle in December

By Lisa Rockman
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:15am, first published 6:30am
Catch The Wiggles at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on December 13.
POPULAR children's entertainers The Wiggles are coming to Newcastle in December as part of their WIGGLY BIG DAY OUT! arena tour.

