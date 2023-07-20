POPULAR children's entertainers The Wiggles are coming to Newcastle in December as part of their WIGGLY BIG DAY OUT! arena tour.
The Wiggles - Anthony, Tsehay, Lachy, Simon, Lucia, Evie, John and Caterina - will be joined on stage by their Wiggly friends Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn for an all-singing, all-dancing, ARIA-winning live show.
They will perform all their hits including Rock-a-Bye Your Bear, Hot Potato & Fruit Salad plus new favourites like Getting Strong and Hey Tsehay!
And here's a little tip: The Wiggles' spectacular wouldn't be complete without a special appearance from the man in red from the North Pole.
