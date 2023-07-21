Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay's Penny Lane wins Cloncurry Poetry Prize 2023

RC
By Rowan Cowley
Updated July 22 2023 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
Penny Lane has won the Cloncurry Prize for her poem Remembering Mary. Picture supplied
Penny Lane has a passion for hailing the unsung heroines of Australia's history. Now her dedication to telling their stories has netted her a major poetry prize.

