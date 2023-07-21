An international-standard motor racing facility in the Hunter is almost complete nine years after first works began.
Circuit Italia is a privately owned racing circuit a touch over three kilometres long located just outside Raymond Terrace and 20 minutes from Newcastle Airport.
The circuit has been built using the FIA circuit guidelines, meaning subject to approval, it will be capable of hosting "any motor racing excluding Formula 1", including Supercars.
However Circuit Italia manager Damien White said there hadn't been a conversation with Supercars and the owner had approached the project with a "flexible view".
"That could be an event with a major motor racing category, or local clubs or even individual use," Mr White said.
"We're open to a conversation with Supercars.
"We have had conversations with other categories, both domestic and international, and those conversations, they've been very positive.
"We're focused on what we're doing here. We're in no rush.
"Motor racing is a $3 billion industry in Australia. There will be many opportunities for major events.
"We're not going to have a problem filling our days with activities."
Supercars also confirmed no conversations had taken place and said that its focus "remains the Newcastle street circuit".
Circuit Italia is the vision of businessman Matthew Higgins, one that he has poured more than a decade of work into.
The venture has faced hurdles in that time - COVID, wet weather and contractor staffing.
"It has been a long grind to get to this point," Mr White said.
But it is now "over 90 per cent" complete. Asphalting has occurred in the past few weeks, while safety measures will be implemented across the next few months.
The circuit is surrounded by bushland, which Mr White said was part of its appeal.
"It's unique in terms of motor racing," he said.
"There was no wholesale clearing of vegetation, which means it looks pretty and it's a better driving experience.
"Another point of difference is most new circuits are flat. Circuit Italia is phenomenal in terms of its elevation."
Mr White said the venue would also be capable of holding non-motorsport events, such as concerts.
"Sydney Motorsport Park was built 32 years ago," he said.
"I don't think there has been any track built or improved over that time without government investment.
"This is privately owned so it gives us greater flexibility with timing and types of events.
"We're not limiting ourselves in what we could do."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
