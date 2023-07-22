No Sam Kerr. No problem.
At least for now.
Australia breathed a collective sigh of relief as the Matildas opened their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign in winning fashion at Stadium Australia on Thursday night in front of a heaving 75,784 spectators.
But can they back up the gritty 1-0 victory without their captain, leading striker and global superstar?
It was one of the biggest talking points leading into the tournament: What happens if Kerr get injured? Who steps up to fill the void? Are Australia a one-woman band?
It didn't actually seem a genuine possibility - Kerr can take out pitch invaders with one bump, surely she's indestructible on home soil - until a bombshell was dropped before kick-off. Kerr was out, likely for two games, with a calf injury sustained at training the day before.
Post-match questions centred around how they moved forward without her.
But the Matildas answered that somewhat with an admittedly sometimes nervy performance - to be expected when you consider the magnitude of the situation - but overall a gritty effort that garnered the desired result.
The only goal came from the penalty spot - a stunning 52nd-minute strike into the top left corner of the net from a resolute Steph Catley wearing the captain's arm band - but there was plenty of attacking moments to be excited about as Australia eye Nigeria next.
"There was going to be nerves, so I think when that happened in the game, because we were expecting it, we were fine," Catley said. "We just recovered, kicked on and got the job done."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.