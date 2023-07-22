Port Stephen Visitor Guide booking deadline extended until August 4

The deadline to book copy in the new Port Stephens Visitor Guide has been extended to Friday, August 4.
Destination Port Stephens industry engagement Mel Turner said the deadline had been extended after concerns from members that they needed more time.
"Sorry about that. So take a breath, take some time to check your ad, update your photos and rework the copy - the deadline has been extended 'til next Friday, August 4," Ms Turner said.
The Port Stephens Visitor Guide is set to return for the first time since 2021.
Ms Turne said the Visitor Guide would continue with "Incredible by Nature" Port Stephens brand.
"This year we're concentrating on making the Guide better than ever, showcasing year-round activities and focusing on the Port Stephens "Incredible by Nature" message," she said.
"Packed with beautiful images and useful info for visitors to our region, the guide is distributed to local businesses and visitor information sites, as well as key Sydney and regional outlets and travel agents.
"The Port Stephens Guide can only be produced with the full support of our members - so let's do this together and put the best version of our region forward!
Ms Turner said if businesses needed help with their booking they should call 4981 2964.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.