The Tomaree Museum Association (TMA) and the Port Stephens Historical Society are to merge with a view to bringing together under one roof a trove of historical artifacts, documents and images.
"This amalgamation will ensure that, once we get a permanent home, locals and visitors will have convenient access to Port Stephens' wonderful history and heritage," said TMA president Doug Cross.
"The aims of the Historical Society and the TMA are largely aligned, making the merger a practical and logical proposition."
The Port Stephens Historical Society, incorporated in 1967, occupies two rooms in the heritage cottage at Marine Rescue on Nelson Head, as well as rooms at the Tomaree Library in Salamander Bay.
Their most valuable assets comprise some 5000 scanned documents, newspaper clippings and photos of Port Stephens people, places and events dating from the 19th century.
Other memorabilia include various period artifacts and marine heritage items that have been donated over time.
The TMA, incorporated in 2019, has a large number of agricultural, industrial and military objects and equipment, and photos of historical value.
Port Stephens Historical Society president Dennis Corr said that when he became president in 2014-15, there were 40 active members.
"Like many associations we have suffered a steady decline in membership numbers," he said.
"By merging with the TMA, a newer organisation with a wider cultural brief, our historical collection will form part of a more comprehensive archive, which should appeal to a bigger demographic."
"The Tomaree Museum Association is a relatively new association with a growing membership and a dynamic and dedicated committee.
"Our primary objective is to develop and manage a Regional Museum and Cultural Centre that protects and displays the rich and diverse history of our region.
"The amalgamation of the Port Stephens Historical Society with our sssociation makes us stronger and enriches our membership with the addition of the recorded history, historical artifacts and most importantly the corporate knowledge the Port Stephens Historical Society members bring with them to our organisation.
"Our future looks bright and until we secure a permanent venue, we will continue to provide pop-up museum exhibitions at the Port Stephens Visitor Information Centre (VIC) and other venues that become available.
"Our next pop-up exhibition at the VIC during the month of August this year will focus on 'The Lighthouses of Port Stephens'. I hope to see everyone there!"
