The Northern Hawks showed true grit against a Maitland Pickers side keen to secure the minor premiership and put a show on for their fans on Old Boys Day on Saturday, July 22.
The Pickers ran out 44-4 winners but the Hawks refused to drop their heads and a late try by Timanu Alexander typified the side's never-say-die spirit.
With the great news that coach Brad Tighe has signed on for next season the Hawks have a solid base to build on and with hopefully the league exercising some common sense on the points system will be able to add some experience in key positions.
Maitland is the powerhouse of the competition with the first grade and reserves both confirming themselves as minor premiers on Saturday, but it wasn't that long ago that they found themselves at the bottom of the ladder and struggling to win a game or attract players.
The home side were missing key players Matt Soper-Lawler, Dan Langbridge and Jayden Butterfield but it mattered little as Maitland won their ninth straight game but were able to add new recruit Mitch Cullen and NSW Cup and Q Cup experienced forward Daniel Ticehurst to their line-up on Saturday.
Back rower Lincoln Smith and halfback Brock Lamb scored doubles for Maitland, James Bradley, Harrison Spruce, Sam Anderson and Cullen also crossed for the home side. Lamb kicked six of eight conversions.
Maitland defeated a very young Hawks side 38-6 in reserve grade. Jarred Williams scored the Hawks try and it was converted by Lachlan O'Neill.
The Northern Hawks are away to Macquarie Scorions at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday, July 29, before their final game of season against South Newcastle at Townson Oval on Sunday, August 6 in both first and reserve grade.
In other news:
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.