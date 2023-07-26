The Nelson Bay Gropers defeated Medowie Marauders 50-0 in the local derby at Boyd Oval on Saturday, July 22, to continue their domination of the Hunter Rugby Suburban competition.
The powerful Medowie pack's scrummaging was a feature of their game, however, they were unable to contain the slick Gropers' attack.
First half tries to veteran centre Rhys Cutbush, front rower Ross Buchan, second rower Hamish Bartlett and the elusive fly half Ilisoni Vonomatiratu had the Bay leading 24-0 half-time.
The inclusion of Zion Takarua into the front row after half time kept Nelson Bay on the front foot with the final score 50-0 at full time.
Willy Dunn scored a second-half double and Ryan Marshall and Tom Hickey also crossed for tries,while Vonomatiratu kicked five goals from eight attempts. Isaac Laracy won players' player.
Sam Stokes was Medowie's players player and he collected the three coaches points with Sam Ellul 2 and Eric Tolhurst 1.
The Nelson Bay women's team went into the contest with the Maitland Blacks down on troops, however, the 15 available players were a powerhouse of strength and commitment and they ran out 24-10 winners after leading 12-10 at the break.
Coach Josh Camgee urged his players to keep coming forward in defence and the stout hearted defence allowed the attack to flow.
There were tries to Kyana Patten, Haley Dews, Sophie Anderson and Leah Nowlan and two goals to Ebony Oakley. Players' player was Sophie Lemcke.
The Gropers' under 18s ran riot at Tomaree Sports Ground recording a 71-0 whitewash against Maitland Blacks.
Xavier Stewart led the try-fest with four tries and Aiden Tyacke collected a double and kicked eight conversions. Aajay Watts, Jake Button, Thomas Akbal and Charlie Mullins also got tries.
This Saturday is Sponsors' Day at the Groperdome. The first XV kick off at 3pm, followed by the women's game at 4.30pm. The under 18s are at Tomaree at 10.40am
The Medowie Men's Social 4s were unable to stick with Maitland at Ernie Calland Oval on Friday night going down 33-0. Players' player was Broderick Dawson.
Medowie Marauder/Southern Beaches Women team pushed Waratah but were eventually beaten 31-0 on Saturday, July 222.
The three points went to ever consistent workhorse Charmane Wells who had countless tackles in defence, the two points to Jaymie Louise and one point and players' player award to Tee Boyd.
The Medowie Marauders under-8s and under-9s were in action at Boyd Oval against Waratah and Singleton Bulls Red respectively. The Marauders under-12s were beaten 36-5 by Maitland.
In other sport news:
