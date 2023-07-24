Port Stephens Council is seeking community feedback on its Community Wellbeing Strategy at a series of events this week and through an online survey.
Mayor Ryan Palmer says the Community Wellbeing Strategy will help to create a more inclusive and healthy community and it's important that a broad cross section of the community provide feedback to make sure the plan is on track.
"This is our commitment to making Port Stephens a place where wellbeing is prioritised, and people can lead happy, healthy and connected lives," Cr Palmer said.
"It also incorporates our Disability Inclusion Action Plan, giving us a holistic view of the wellbeing of our whole community.
"When we started talking about the Strategy in 2021, over 400 people in the community shared their experiences and priorities for improving inclusivity, wellbeing and access in Port Stephens, which we've used to begin drafting the document.
"We're now ready to check back in with our community to make sure the themes and potential actions reflect these priorities and what our community needs.
"We've heard people want better connections to access facilities and services for recreation and wellbeing. This includes expanding and improving the connectivity of footpath networks, making our public spaces like beaches, libraries and parks more accessible and inclusive, and improving public transport links," he added.
The feedback has been organised into four key themes including accessibility, security and safety, participation and inclusion, and resilience.
A program of activities to encourage everyone to learn more about the draft Community Wellbeing Strategy is being held across the LGA and there'll be an online survey for people who can't make it to an event.
Hard copy surveys will be available at all Port Stephens Libraries, the Visitor Information Centre in Nelson Bay and our Administration Building at Raymond Terrace.
"We want to hear from as many people as possible to make sure The Wellbeing Strategy represents the views of everyone in our community," Mr Palmer added.
The community are invited to attend the following to find out more:
Find out more about the Wellbeing Strategy and complete the online survey before Friday 4 August at pscouncil.info/PSC-Wellbeing-Strategy
