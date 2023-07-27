FAMILY FESTIVAL
RAYMOND TERRACE
Head to William Street and King Street, Raymond Terrace on Sunday for Raymond Terrace Festival. Designed to celebrate the vibrancy of Raymond Terrace, there will be food stalls, performers, cars and power boats on display, face painting and balloon twisting.
TOMAREE SUMMIT
SHOAL BAY
After being closed all of June, the Tomaree Head Summit Walk reopened earlier this month. Why not check out what's new on the trail, including the replaced steel stairway, widening and improvement of the track, and upgrades to the loop walk to the WWII gun emplacements.
ART WORKSHOP
FINGAL BAY
On Friday, July 28, head to Kreative Space Studio, Fingal Bay for an adults art workshop 'paint and sip' with Deb from Murals on the Moove. Try your hand at breakfast tray or canvas painting, and choose between underwater or florals. Drinks are bring your own. Cost is $70 per person, call 0435 808 449 to book.
WHALE WATCHING
NELSON BAY
Whale watching season is well and truly underway, and Port Stephens is the perfect vantage point, right in the middle of the 'humpback highway'. Catch a glimpse of the amazing humpback whales on their journey from Antarctica to warmer water in the north. Why not set up watch at Tomaree Head, Boat Harbour or Barry Park.
SERVICE NSW
TANILBA BAY
Service NSW's mobile service centre is coming to Tanilba Bay on Tuesday, August 1. From 9am to 3pm, staff will be set up at the shopping centre car park, 1051 Lemon Tree Passage Road. They will be helping with regional seniors travel cards, savings finder rebates and vouchers, NDIS worker check applications Responsible Service of Alcohol applications and other online services.
ZUMBA CLASS
SALAMANDER BAY
There's a new Zumba class in town. Why not come and see what Zumba is all about, it's the perfect time to see what combining fitness and fun can look like. Bring water, a towel and a smile. Zumba is on Thursdays at 6pm at the Uniting Church Hall, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay. Classes are $12.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
