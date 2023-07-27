Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News
What's on

What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds - July 27 to August 2, 2023

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Make the most of the sunshine forecasted for this weekend by tackling the recently upgraded Tomaree Head Summit Walk. File picture
Make the most of the sunshine forecasted for this weekend by tackling the recently upgraded Tomaree Head Summit Walk. File picture

FAMILY FESTIVAL

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.