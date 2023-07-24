Port Stephens Examiner
Hunter Valley Wedding Fair on Sunday at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley

Updated July 25 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 8:29am
Connect with your future wedding celebrant at the Hunter Valley Wedding Fair this weekend. Picture supplied

Calling all future brides and grooms, the Hunter Valley Wedding Fair is on this weekend and it has everything you need for your big day. The fair is Hunter Event's biggest wedding fair of the season and they are bursting at the seams with more than 50 wedding vendors.

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

