Calling all future brides and grooms, the Hunter Valley Wedding Fair is on this weekend and it has everything you need for your big day. The fair is Hunter Event's biggest wedding fair of the season and they are bursting at the seams with more than 50 wedding vendors.
From wedding attire, to celebrants, florists, caterers, transport hire and more, the wedding fair will be every bride's dream on Sunday, July 30 at Rydges Resort Hunter Valley.
Hunter Events Group director Louise Manning said this year's wedding fair has a great lineup of endless vendors. "We've got vendors for anybody and everybody to book every part of their special day," she said.
The annual winter fair has attracted about five hundred people in the past years and Ms Manning said they hope to get the same amount of people again this year despite it being a challenging economy. "If you're planning your wedding and you're struggling financially, there are some really good deals and some great savings," she said.
With a number of exciting prizes up for grabs, event attendees could win a $500 voucher for a luxury marquee, a $500 limousine transport voucher, a free horse and carriage package and more.
"We're very excited to have lots of couples who are needing help to plan their day to come and find the right vendors all in the one spot," Ms Manning said.
On the day, there will be two free floral workshops run by florist Havana and Me. Limited places are available. The workshops will run at 11.30am and 1pm.
Ms Manning said the fair will serve as a one-stop-shop where brides and grooms can get everything ticked off for their wedding day.
Entry to the fair is $10 per adult and kids are free. The event will run from 11am to 2pm. Event attendees are encouraged to park in the rear car park at Rydges Resort.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
