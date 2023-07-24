Soldiers Points students on Quest to entertain

A king, a princess and a frog - it sounds like the start to a silly or joke or the components for a magical stage musical.
And in the case of Soldiers Point Public School they are three of the characters in their musical production entitled The Quest.
The cast and crew of Soldiers Point Public School are proud to be presenting a 2023 school musical in the coming weeks after some exhausting work behind the scenes making sure everyone knows their lines and is in tune.
The musical The Quest is a story which takes the audience back to medieval times tangled with humourous, modern, pop culture.
Students and staff have dedicated their time over the course of this year to bring the production to life and will be on stage at the school hall for three performances including a matinee.
The Quest will be presented on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4, with evening sessions starting at 7pm. Tickets at $15 are available at the school.
