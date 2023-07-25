A MAN will face Raymond Terrace court on Tuesday after a vehicle stop police allege uncovered a firearm.
Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were patrolling in Raymond Terrace about 9.50am on Monday when they saw a car stop in an Irrawang Street driveway.
Police allege a man fled the vehicle.
A subsequent search allegedly revealed a firearm inside the car.
Officers arrested a 37-year-old man at a Glenelg Street home following inquiries a short time later.
The 37-year-old was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
He was charged with possess unauthorised pistol, acquire pistol subject to firearms prohibition order, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.
The man was refused bail to face court on Tuesday July 25.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
