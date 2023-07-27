Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Rugby League: News from Fingal Bay, Raymond Terrace and Karuah

By Peter Arnold
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Davies
Josh Davies

Fingal Bay celebrated Old Boys Day and Josh Davies 100th game in style with a 16-4 win over the competition leaders Kearsley Crushers at Fingal Oval on Saturday, July 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.