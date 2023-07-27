Fingal Bay celebrated Old Boys Day and Josh Davies 100th game in style with a 16-4 win over the competition leaders Kearsley Crushers at Fingal Oval on Saturday, July 22.
The first half was a very physical battle with the Bomboras showing much more intensity in attack and defence after last weeks fade out.
Back-rower Benny Schnieder had Fingal in front with a try near the post converted by Steve Whitehead, however, the Crushers came back with a late try for Fingal to lead 6-4 at half time.
In the second half the Crushers lost the plot as they tried to outmuscle the hard working Bomboras pack. They conceded three penalties and had two players in the sin bin.
Steve Whitehead kicked three penalty goals and a late try in the corner by flying winger Connor Hayden gave the Bombora a 16-4 win.
Coach Paul Dooley was very pleased with the team's all round performance.
The players' players award was shared between Arron Cocco and Ben Schnieder, while the coaches award went to young gun Jake Wozniak.
The ladies league tag team lined up against competition leaders central Charlestown going down 22-0.
After a big loss in the first round to Central, the team showed plenty of commitment and with improved defensive structures they still remain in semi final contention.
In a solid all round team effort Raegan McIllwaine was a worthy players' player
Raymond Terrace continued on their winning way with a comprehensive 40-10 win against the Glendale Gorillas in Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League B-grade.
Classy five-eighth Kyle Handfordt had a fine game scoring a hat-trick of tries and Isaiah Bower scored scoring a double.
In the Men's Northern Conference the Clarence Town Cobras were to strong for the Terrace winning 54-4.
In Ladies League Tag C-grade ,Raymond Terrace team remain in third place with a good 34-20 win against Glendale, while the women's B grade team lost 12-0 to Cessnock Goannas.
Karuah's mid-season stumble continued as they cling to fourth place on the ladder after thee losses on the trot.
The Roos started strongly against the Gloucester Magpies on their road trip to the Barrington Hinterland and raced to a 10-0 lead in the opening stanza.
However, the Magpies dined out on the Roos' sloppy defence and lack of ball control to level the contest at halftime 10-10,
Karuahs mid season injury toll was compounded with tackling tyro Dan Collins breaking his arm in the game.
Gloucester's enthusiasm ramped up in the second half to score 24 more points.
Th roos will be keen to turn their season around when the play Aberglasslyn Ants away on Friday night.
Players player went to Dylan Maher, coaches award to Billy Trinkler, while Tom Tukana also had a fine game.
The women's tackle team the Rooettes were too powerful for the Awabakal Eagles running our 48-0 victors.
Ebony Oakley had a terrific game scoring four tries. Captain Jess Neilson led from the front and lock Dallas Gray was strong in defence.
