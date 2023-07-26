Nelson Bay juniors part of State of Origin night

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League young guns Jonty Dunkley, Kingston Tullock and Koa Fuimaona were selected in the NSW under-15 Hunter Rise program to play in the curtain raiser for the third State of Origin in Sydney last week,
Another promising junior Chaise Jentjens also had a call from the Newcastle Knights under-14 development team to to play Penrith at Penrith earlier in the month.
The nelson bay junior rugby league continue their successful season with three teams the under 13s,under 14s, and under 17s all in finals contention.
Last Saturday the bay juniors added a touch of professionalism to there day at the footy with well known sports broadcaster Dan Saunders volunteering his time to be the ground announcer with the local radio station Port Stephens 100.9 FM providing their marquee.
The local juniors are keen to build a relationship with local radio and news outlets to help repay their fantastic sponsors.
In other sport news:
