House of the week

19A Tingara Road, Nelson Bay (access off Wallawa Road)
This exquisite home is nestled in an enviable position, offering sublime water and bush views, beautiful sunsets and a tranquil setting.
The quality-built, renovated property, which sits on 633sqm, has a host of standout features: north facing, an angled design that takes full advantage of the views every which way, a fabulous kitchen, upstairs open-plan living and bedrooms that all open to the suspended concrete balcony, and self-contained accommodation downstairs which is listed on Airbnb. Even the garage is a standout.
The kitchen is a stunning fusion of country style and contemporary design, with space galore, walk-in pantry and new quality appliances, including a 400kg cast-iron wood stove imported from the UK that cost $23,000. The floor of the kitchen was even reinforced to withstand the Esse stove weight.
The kitchen and adjoining breakfast room open to another balcony, which overlooks the back patio and yard.
The open-plan concept upstairs is a beautiful space with high ceilings, a crisp white palette and stunning hardwood floors. It flows out to the 2.5m-deep balcony that runs the full width of the house.
Either side of central living upstairs are three bedrooms, including the expansive main bedroom wing with large ensuite. All bedrooms have water or bush views, and three open to the front covered balcony.
The beautifully presented home has been repainted throughout and has new carpets and blinds, and new cabinetry and shutters in the bathrooms.
Downstairs is the entry foyer and self-contained, super-comfortable residence with bedroom and lounge area, full-sized and superbly appointed kitchen and dining area, bathroom, split-system and sliding glass doors opening to the front porch.
The glossy six-car garage, painted in 2 Pack, has a hoist and three-phase power, and there's ample room to park a boat and caravan. There's also a workshop and acres of underhouse storage.
The low-maintenance gardens attract magnificent birdlife and the secure backyard offers a peaceful haven.
Security is top notch with new Crimsafe screens and doors and a new security system.
Listing agent Dane Queenan says the property is a rarity. "It could very well be years if not decades before you find another opportunity like this one," he said.
The property is near Tomaree National Park and Gan Gan lookout, bushwalking trails, golf club and sports facilities, schools, dog-friendly beaches, and Nelson Bay and Corlette with their great restaurants, cafes, shops, marinas and beaches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.