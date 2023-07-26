Police are seeking the public's help in locating Kynan, a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Raymond Terrace at 8.30am on Tuesday, July 25.
He is NOT in trouble, he is missing from his family and police said they need to make contact with him to ensure he is OK.
Kynan is 13 years old, about 150-155cm tall, weighs 45-50kg, thin build, has Caucasian appearance, red/ginger hair, and brown eyes.
If you can assist police and his family in locating Kynan please give Raymond Terrace Police a call on 4983 7599, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Please quote report number E94297626.
