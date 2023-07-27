Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Police release images of men who may help into investigations into assaults

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 28 2023 - 7:10am, first published July 27 2023 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police release images of men who may help into investigations into assaults
Police release images of men who may help into investigations into assaults

Port Stephen-Hunter Police have released images of men who may be able to assist into their investigations into two separate incidents of assaults at licensed premises in Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.