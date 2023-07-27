Police release images of men who may help into investigations into assaults

Port Stephen-Hunter Police have released images of men who may be able to assist into their investigations into two separate incidents of assaults at licensed premises in Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace earlier this month.
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the man wearing the tan hoodie with a green beanie and male wearing the blue hoodie depicted in the image above.
The men may be able to assist police in relation to an assault at a licensed premise in Nelson Bay on Sunday, July 9.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Otherwise, call Nelson Bay Police on 4927 7220 and quote event number E79552955.
Police believe the man pictured above may be able to assist police in relation to an assault at a licensed premise in Raymond Terrace on Saturday, July 15.
If you can identify the man please call Raymond Terrace Police on 4983 7599 and quote event number E78287275.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.