Create a lifetime of cherished memories in this idyllic setting.- Selling agent Sherry Christian, Raine & Horne: Nelson Bay-Lemon Tree Passage
4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Experience the epitome of modern living in the highly sought-after neighbourhood of Corlette.
Presenting an architecturally crafted, single-level brick Torrens title duplex by Sorensen Design Planning, boasting timeless elegance.
With its approximate age of five years under builders warranty, this residence exudes a sense of modernity and sophistication with a sunny north facing rear aspect.
Step inside to discover an expansive open plan living space, seamlessly connecting the generous kitchen and living area.
The residence offers three bedrooms plus study, with the main bedroom enjoying the luxury of an ensuite.
A well-appointed study provides an ideal space for work or creativity.
Completing the ensemble is an additional bathroom and a convenient double lock-up garage, ensuring effortless living.
Immaculately maintained and requiring minimal upkeep, this property presents like brand new, standing as the epitome of low-maintenance living, combining style and practicality.
Step inside and be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere, where every corner exudes charm and tranquillity.
"With its generous layout and thoughtful design, this home is tailored to accommodate the needs of a growing family, retirees, those looking to move in immediately or investors alike," selling agent Sherry Christian from Raine & Horne: Nelson Bay-Lemon Tree Passage said.
"Being five years young and designed by Sorensen Design Planning with builder warranty really appeals.
"It offers low maintenance, modern living with stone benchtops and ducted air all on a single level in a prime location, plus private outdoor alfresco area and landscaped gardens with water tank.
"You'll have easy access to stunning Corlette beaches, Roy Wood Reserve, Conroy Park and a range of amenities including schools, shops, restaurants and public transport.
"Take leisurely walks along the sand, soak in the breathtaking views and create a lifetime of cherished memories in this idyllic setting."
