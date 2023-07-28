Port Stephens Examiner
Guurumbul Young People's GP launched to cater for young people's health

Updated July 29 2023 - 9:05am, first published 8:45am
The Nelson Plaza Clinic has launched important health initiative for young people aged between 14 and 18 with the opening of the Guurumbul Young People's GP.

