Guurumbul Young People's GP launched to cater for young people's health

The Nelson Plaza Clinic has launched important health initiative for young people aged between 14 and 18 with the opening of the Guurumbul Young People's GP.
Young people between the ages of 14 to 18 years get to be triaged by a nurse, have a chat with a general practitioner, get their hearing checked by an Audiologist from Australian Hearing and have time with a psychologist.
There are an array of services available including sexual health screening and treatment, free condoms and pregnancy prevention, subustance use and programs to reduce the harm of alcohol, smoking and drugs and mental health.
Indigenous Dr Joel Wenitong leads a dedicated team to help make this a successful service for young people.
The clinic is open every Thursday from 3pm to 5pm and is bulk billed.
Among those present for the launch were Port Stephens Hunter Police District's Superintendent Wayne Humphrey, along with the Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer Jemma McLeay, youth officer Senior Constable Leanne Mann and aged crime prevention officer Senior Constable Krystle Wilcox.
Contact the Nelson Plaza Clinic on 4981 2555 for more information about the service.
