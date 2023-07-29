Port Stephens Examiner
Rural Fire Service predicts increased bushfire risk for Hunter during summer of 2023/24 amid possible El Nino event

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 30 2023 - 8:13am, first published 8:08am
A helicopter waterbombs a fire at Boolaroo in January 2023 - one of the few blazes the region's Rural Fire Service faced in the past three years. Picture by Peter Lorimer
A helicopter waterbombs a fire at Boolaroo in January 2023 - one of the few blazes the region's Rural Fire Service faced in the past three years. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Firefighters are preparing for an increased risk of bushfires in the coming months as relatively wet consecutive summers in the Hunter region set the stage for dry conditions with higher-than-usual fuel loads.

