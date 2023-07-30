Port Stephens Examiner
NASA has released a photo of Port Stephens taken by an astronaut at the International Space Station

Updated July 30 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:16pm
Port Stephens, as captured from the International Space Station on March 10, 2023. Picture courtesy of NASA Earth Observatory
Port Stephens, as captured from the International Space Station on March 10, 2023. Picture courtesy of NASA Earth Observatory

HUNTER residents know Port Stephens is a natural gem, with its beautiful beaches, bays and forests. Now the rest of the world is getting in on the secret, with an astronaut capturing the region in all its glory from space.

