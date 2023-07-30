From kissing llamas to one-of-a-kind sportscars, the Raymond Terrace Festival delivered on its promise of a family-friendly festival.
With the sounds of bagpipes and drums summoning the crowds in, young and old flowed into the heart of Raymond Terrace early for the festival which ran from 10am to 2pm.
With William and King streets closed festival goers were able to stroll along at their own pace as community groups and businesses showed off their wares.
There was a real emphasis on family fun with free activities for children to take part in.
Face painting, boomerang art work, balloon twisting, mechanical bull riding and of course the kissing booth with llama were among the most popular attractions.
The Bellamy family were among those taking part and said the festival was a great addition to the calendar.
"We've come along to see what was happening and it has been great," dad Kade said.
The boat display and MG Club show and shine were must-stops for boys of all ages to gaze in wonder at the magnificently restored vehicles and an opportunity to advertise the upcoming Australian Hillclimb Championships at Ringwood Park.
In other news
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.