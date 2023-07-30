Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community News

From kissing llamas to one of a kind sportscars Raymond Terrace Festival delivers

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 31 2023 - 11:37am, first published July 30 2023 - 8:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From kissing llamas to one-of-a-kind sportscars, the Raymond Terrace Festival delivered on its promise of a family-friendly festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.