From pesky kookaburras to loud lorikeets, the Hunter is home to a variety of native animals. But what happens when those animals become hazardous to humans?
An ACM investigation into five years of the state environment department's licence to harm register revealed thousands of animals were approved to be removed from homes every year. Landholders and residents were licenced to shoot 1.9 million kangaroos and remove more than 200,000 other native animals between August 2017 and February 2023.
In the lower Hunter and Hunter coast regions, 7306 kangaroos and 5715 other native animals were approved to be killed or caught and released across the same time span.
It is against the law to hurt native animals in NSW and licence applicants must prove all other options have been exhausted, a Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said.
More than 7000 kangaroos or wallabies, including 190 red-necked wallabies, were approved to be shot in the area. Licences to kill birds were granted 36 times across the five-year period.
Up to 100 swallows were killed in the Raymond Terrace postcode during 2020 for their damage to vehicles or impact on human health.
In Port Stephens, up to 10 kookaburras were shot for being aggressive in Salamander Bay late last year. Licences to kill were granted for a further three of the birds on a different property in the same postcode in 2017.
Chloe Hing is a frequent holidaymaker in Salamander Bay. She said she had noticed kookaburras becoming increasingly aggressive over the past five years.
"They are gorgeous birds and they sing to you. I love the old story of kookaburras laughing before the rain comes," she said.
"They have stolen chips while I've been eating on the beach, or swooped almost like magpies."
The data does not reveal the specific reasons for a licence to kill the 13 kookaburras.
Rainbow lorikeets were the most common birds killed for aggression towards humans.
Two peregrine falcons were authorised in be killed near Thornton in 2021. The licence to shoot the birds was valid for almost six months.
Possums, particularly common brushtails, appear frequently on the list of licences for the Lower Hunter. None were allowed to be shot and those caught had to be released.
The owner of Hunter Pest Solutions said it was best for residents to call in professional help to inspect and remove a possum. Without this, many are mistaken for rats and can die from bait poisoning. It was also important to know possums were territorial.
"When we are called to do a possum treatment, we release them at the front door," the spokesperson said. "Possums have their territory and you can't take them even down the road.
"When you [go down the road], you are putting that possum in another territory and it may not know where there is water or food. You don't know if there is another possum in that area."
He recommended having tree branches cut to stop possums returning to roofs.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news as well as other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
