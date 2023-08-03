LIGHTHOUSE EXHIBIT
NELSON BAY
Head to the Port Stephens Visitor Information Centre, Nelson Bay in August to see the Tomaree Museum Association's free exhibition, Lighthouses of Port Stephens. The exhibition will highlight the important role the region's lighthouses and their keepers played in providing safe navigation between Broken Bay and Seal Rocks. A free talk will be held on Tuesday, August 8 at 1.30pm (reserve your place at 4988 0900). The exhibition is open daily throughout August.
THE MARKETS
NELSON BAY
With the first weekend of the month comes the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets, held on Sunday, August 6 from 9am to 3pm at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. There will be lots on offer whether it's a treat for yourself or a gift for a friend. From handmade jewellery and jams to dog jackets and unique toys, there will be something for everyone.
THE PRESETS
SHOAL BAY
ARIA Award winning band The Presets will bring their 20 Years 20 Nights DJ Tour to Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, August 4. The electronic band's live show has grown into an audio-visual behemoth, which has dominated festival main stages around the world. Sign up for the waitlist at tickets.oztix.com.au.
ROCK RHAPSODY
RAYMOND TERRACE
On Saturday, August 5 high energy rock show Rock Rhapsody will come to Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, playing the greatest 80s and 90s rock hits from Guns N Roses, Queen, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and more. The free show starts at 8pm.
ZUMBA CLASS
SALAMANDER BAY
There's a new Zumba class in town, combining fitness and fun. Bring water, a towel and a smile. Zumba is on Thursdays at 6pm at the Uniting Church Hall, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay. Classes are $12. Call Fleur on 0409 765 844.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
