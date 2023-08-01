Bomorboras too strong for Maitland United and Waratah-Mayfield

Fingal Bay Bomboras travelled to their coach Paul Dooley's old stomping ground Coronation Oval and came away with a 38-0 win against Maitland United in Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League C-grade North on Saturday, July 29.
The Bomboras started in style with speedy winger Kane Chester scoring a beaut solo 70 metre try.
They made a good start on the back of an inspired defensive effort, but midway through the first half the Bommies lost their way with and strayed from the game plan before Ben Schenider stepped his way through the Maitland defence to give Fingal Bay a 16-0 lead at the break.
In the second half Fingal Bay made the most of their possession and kicked deep into Maitland territory resulting in tries from set plays with back rower Arron Cocco and Steve Whitehead crossing the stripe
Fingal Bay continued to show plenty of tenacity in defence as they turned away the big United pack of forwards.
Players' player went to Kane Chesyer and coaches award to Drew Watkins who had a fine game.
The women league tag team had a narrow 28-18 win against Waratah-Mayfield.
Coach Cameron Scully had a smile on his face after the game, however, was he was dissapointed with the team's first half effort gifting the Cheetahs plenty of ball from a poor completion rate.
in the second half, the Bomboras played the territory game with a good kick chase and with some solid defence kept the opposition tryless.
Emma Cram was the players' player, while Brianna Robinson scored two tries and kicked four goals.
