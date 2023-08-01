Port Stephens Examiner
Bomorboras too strong for Maitland United and Waratah-Mayfield

By Peter Arnold
August 1 2023 - 11:00am
The Fingal Bay Ladies League Team.
Fingal Bay Bomboras travelled to their coach Paul Dooley's old stomping ground Coronation Oval and came away with a 38-0 win against Maitland United in Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League C-grade North on Saturday, July 29.

