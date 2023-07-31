Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Gropers smash Griffins 59-7

By Peter Arnold
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:01pm
Nelson Bay attempt to win the ball at the breakdown during their 59-7 win against Griffins.
The Nelson Bay Gropers have reaffirmed their premiership favouritism smashing top-three rivals Griffins 59-7 at Bill Strong Oval on Saturday, July 29.

