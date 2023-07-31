Nelson Bay Gropers smash Griffins 59-7

The Nelson Bay Gropers have reaffirmed their premiership favouritism smashing top-three rivals Griffins 59-7 at Bill Strong Oval on Saturday, July 29.
Unbeaten so far this season, the Gropers extended their competition lead to 17 points from Singleton Bulls Red with one round before the semi-finals.
Nelson Bay face another top-four team Cooks Hill at home on Saturday and will be aiming to keep their unbeaten record intact.
A powerful display by the pack set the scene for what was to come against Griffins.
Second-rower Hamish Bartlett dominated in both attack and defense, ably backed up by front rowers Zion Takarua and Nathan Mcleay. Tries to Mcleay, Takarua, Bartlett and winger Scott Triston saw the Gropers lead 28-0 at half time.
The solid foundation laid in the first half by the pack gave the backs more room to move in the second half.
Fly half Illisoni Vonomatairatu continued his great form with elusive runs and pin point kicking.
The centre pairing of Rhys Cutbush and Michael Hotene were damaging cutting down breaks by the opposition and making incisive runs.
A late converted try by Griffins had the Gropers winning the game by 59-7.
Scorers; Tries, Hamish Bartlett and Illisoni Vonomatairatu 2 each, Zion Takarua, Nathan Mcleay, Scott Triston, Willy Dunn and Rhys Cutbush 1 each; Conversions Illisoni Vonomatairatu 7.
Player points; Michael Hotene 1, Isaac Laracy 2, Hamish Bartlett 3.
The last home game for the NBG women's first season in the Newcastle Hunter 15 a side competition saw the Groper Girls walk away with their heads held high after a brave loss to the Hamilton Hawks.
The Bay defended well and put the pressure on the Hawks, but couldn't get the ball on the front foot to make a much needed break.
Victoria Hawthorn made four massive intercepts but the team just couldn't get the ball over the white line until late in the game with a try to Leah Nowlan.
The next game for the Womens XV against Merewether is on Saturday at Townson Oval. Kick off at 4.30pm
Player points went to: 1 Hayley Dews and Ebony Oakley; 2 Victoria Hawthorn; 3 Sophie Anderson.
