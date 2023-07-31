Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Last club day celebrations for Junior Gropers as three teams gear up for finals

Updated July 31 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union celebrated their last club day of the season with a full day of club games followed by entertainment on Saturday, July 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.