Last club day celebrations for Junior Gropers as three teams gear up for finals

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union celebrated their last club day of the season with a full day of club games followed by entertainment on Saturday, July 29.
Over five hours six teams took to the field from the U8s through to the U18s, hosting visiting teams from around the Hunter coming away with wins in the U10s and U18s.
The U10s season is a "come from behind" success story, having lost the first three games of the season they have turned things around to be in the running for finals.
On Saturday they defeated Hamilton Hawks 48-19 to jump into the top four, with two games remaining before finals.
After recent big wins the U18s had to work harder but came away with a 26-13 win against Southern Beaches to maintain top spot on the ladder and semi-finals action is looming.
The U18s also celebrated Riley Gibson playing his 100th game for the club.
The U15s also celebrated three players being recognised for playing their 100th game, captain Darcy Lawson, Rohan Clark and Mitch White.
Each player earning their 100 Game cap receives a commemorative pewter mug with their name engraved to acknowledge the achievement.
Club Day also celebrated two new junior refs taking to the field, Jimmy Ellis (16) and Isaac Mayer (14) refereeing the U8 and U9 games before playing later.
The U-14 Girls have qualified for the semis and play Maitland at No.2 Sportsground on Friday, August 4.
The Seven's season kicks off in September for the girls, and October for the boys.
