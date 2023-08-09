What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds

THE BLACK SORROWS
SHOAL BAY
Blues-rock band The Black Sorrows will play at Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, August 11. Renowned for their high energy live shows, the band has sold more than two million albums and won the ARIA Award for Best Group in 1989. Visit shoalbaycountryclub.com.au for tickets ($45).
PARKRUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. Newcomers are welcome to come along. Registration before the run is mandatory, visit www.parkrun.com.au/fingalbay.
SCIENCE WORKSHOP
YOUR LIBRARY
Head to Tomaree (9.30am to 10.30am) or Raymond Terrace (1pm to 2pm) libraries on Saturday, August 12 for the Big Bang Discovery Workshop. Presented by SMART - the University of Newcastle, the workshop is designed for kids aged 8 to 12 to explore scientific concepts and experimenting. Cost is $10, call Raymond Terrace Library on 4988 0111 or Tomaree Library on 4988 0670 to book.
TOMAREE MARKETS
NELSON BAY
Head to Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay on Sunday from 8am to 2pm for the Tomaree Markets, on every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Local stallholders will be selling homemade crafts, bric a brac, clothing, accessories, jams, gifts and more.
STROKE TALK
RAYMOND TERRACE
Visit Raymond Terrace Library on Friday, August 11 at 10.30am for a one-hour StrokeSafe presentation. The free talk will teach participants what a stroke is, how to recognise the signs, what to do if someone is having a stroke and how to prevent a stroke. The event is free, call the library on 4988 0111 to secure your place.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
