4 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
Welcome to your dream property!
This exquisite home offers a perfect combination of ocean views, convenient proximity to Birubi Beach and a seamless blend of design and functionality.
Prepare to be captivated by the stunning features and luxurious finishes of this architect-designed masterpiece, expertly crafted, ensuring an exceptional living experience.
Spanning over two levels, this spacious residence boasts four generously sized bedrooms, providing ample space for your family and guests.
The master suite is a private retreat, featuring an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in robe, offering a peaceful haven to unwind and relax.
Each of the remaining bedrooms is thoughtfully designed with built-in robes, ensuring plenty of storage space.
Step into the heart of the home, where you will find two expansive living areas, perfect for both intimate gatherings and large-scale entertaining.
The upper level is dedicated to family living and entertaining, providing a seamless flow from the indoors to the outdoors.
Immerse yourself in the ocean views as you relax in the comfort of your own home.
The lower level of this remarkable property boasts a versatile rumpus/entertainment room, offering endless possibilities for recreation and leisure activities.
Additionally, a large laundry is conveniently located on this level, providing practicality and functionality.
Designed to cater to the modern lifestyle, this home is equipped with gas appliances for cooking and heating, ensuring efficiency and comfort.
The three balconies further enhance the appeal of this property, allowing you to enjoy the refreshing ocean breeze and stunning vistas.
Positioned in a cul-de-sac opposite Birubi Beach, you'll have the luxury of a double street frontage, providing easy access and privacy.
The immediate proximity to Birubi Beach allows you to savour the beauty of the coastline, witness the magnificent sight of whales passing by, and indulge in beachside activities.
Convenience is at your doorstep, with Newcastle city, airport and Newcastle hospitals and medical facilities 30 minutes away.
For those who prefer public transportation, the property is conveniently located on a bus route, ensuring easy commuting to various destinations.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a meticulously designed home that effortlessly combines coastal living, luxury and convenience.
Embrace a lifestyle of serenity, comfort, and natural beauty in this remarkable property.
