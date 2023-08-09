Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Gropers men and women make Hunter Rugby finals

By Peter Arnold
August 9 2023 - 4:30pm
The unbeaten Nelson Bay Groper play Singleton Red in the major semi-final at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, August 12. Picture supplied
With the last round of the senior comp now complete the Nelson Bay Gropers qualified for the finals with the first XV undefeated at the top of the table and the women's XV finishing third.

