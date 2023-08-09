Nelson Bay Gropers men and women make Hunter Rugby finals

With the last round of the senior comp now complete the Nelson Bay Gropers qualified for the finals with the first XV undefeated at the top of the table and the women's XV finishing third.
Last Saturday the Groper first XV continued their all conquering march to the finals against.
Facing a strong Cooks Hill outfit, under a cloudy sky at Bill Strong Oval, the Nelson Bay forwards set a platform that led to domination of the game.
Back rower Rhys York was solid in defense and attack, ably backed up by the consistently strong Hamish Bartlett.
Tries to Kailen Williams and hooker Tom Hickey saw the Gropers go to half time with a 10-0 lead.
The second half featured incisive attacks and devastating defense from the veteran centre pairing of Rhys Cutbush and Michael Hotene. With the forwards still on the front foot the Gropers ran out six try winners 32-0.
Scorers were: tries to Kailen Williams, Tom Hickey, Isaac Laracy, Dan Murphy, Rhys Cutbush and John Lundy.
Players player points went to 1 Zion Takarua, 2 Dan Arnfield, 3 Rhys York.
In other news
The Women's XV travelled to Townson Oval to face an improving Merewether team.
The girls struggled hard but were beaten by 32 to 7.
The under 18s beat Merewether 24 to 15. With one round to go they lie second on the table.
Next Saturday the under18s play Wanderers at No5 Sportsground at 11am.
The first XV play Singleton Red in the major semi-final on Saturday at Newcastle No2 Sportsground with a 5pm kick off.
The women's XV take on University in the minor semi-final on Sunday at No2 Sportsground with kick off at 11.15am
The Nelson Bay under-14 girls bowed out in the semi-finals with a 43-17 loss to Maitland Blacks who will play Merewether in the grand final. Nelson Bay's try scorers were Lydia Affleck, Charli Ball and Chiara Gamgee.
