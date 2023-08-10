Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

News from Karuah Roos, Fingal Bay Bomboras and Raymond Terrace Magpies

By Peter Arnold
August 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Karuah players put a halt on their 58-0 smashing of Dudley on Saturday, August 5. Picture by Karuah Roos
Two Karuah players put a halt on their 58-0 smashing of Dudley on Saturday, August 5. Picture by Karuah Roos

Karuah Roos hosted a triple header at their home ground last Saturday and created history with the three teams winning on the day,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.