Karuah Roos hosted a triple header at their home ground last Saturday and created history with the three teams winning on the day,
The mighty under 10s got the show on the road with a gutsy 32-20 win against Windale Eagles. Huntah Mason and Savier Styles had good games in great team effort.
The women's tackle team crushed Dudley Magpies 58-0 with hard running front rower Pia Lukaszewicz laying the platform for the win. Sophie Lembke and Sophie Anderson both scored doubles in a fine performance.
The Roos men moved into second place on the ladder with a narrow 28-22 win against Paterson.
The victory was built on rock solid defence in the middle. Karuah is back in finals contention with a great all round team effort,
Players player went to back rower Hayden Thompson, while classy full back Mitch O'Brien, speedy winger Adam Crampton and lock forward Mitch Napier all had strong games.
The club will celebrate Old Boys' Day when they play the Raymond Terrace Magpies on Saturday.
After the game a 10 year presentation with the team of the decade will be announced at Karuah RSL Club.
Top of the table Fingal Bay host fourth-placed Maitland United in the last round of the Newcastle Hunter RL C-grade competition on Saturday.
The ladies tag team, currently in third, line up against University Maroon who are fifth.
Fingal Bay were well down on troops last weekend and lost to University White 50-8. Aimee Zerbes was the players' player,
The men's team had a bye and a chance to rest several players carrying niggling injuries at the business end of the season.
The final game at Fingal will give the club a chance to acknowledge their wonderful sponsors who provide the funding to keep two competitive teams on the paddock.
B-grade competition leaders Raymond Terrace had an unexpected break with Morisset Bull forfeiting last Saturday. They line up this Friday night against North Lakes,
The women's B-grade tag team looked sharp with a convincing 50-8 win over Dungog, Fullback Alynta McKellear wingers Madalyn and Kristy Greentree and centre Addison Donnelly were among the try scorers.
The women's C-grade team had a tough 10-10 draw with West Wallsend,
The men's northern conference team had a solid 36-22 win against the Waratah-Mayfield Cheetahs
In other games Clarence Town beat Aberglasslyn 60-8 and Tea Gardens 28 defeated Gloucester 10.
