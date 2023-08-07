Traffic delays expected for M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on Masonite Road to carry out site establishment works for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
Starting on Tuesday, August 8, intermittent work will be carried out from Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm.
It is expected to be completed by October 6, weather permitting. There will no work on weekends or out of hours as part of this project
The work will require temporary lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits during work hours for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
