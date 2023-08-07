Port Stephens Examiner
Traffic delays expected for M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:23am, first published 7:31am
Roadworks are taking place on Masonite Road over the next two months.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from this week on Masonite Road to carry out site establishment works for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.

