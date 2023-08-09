It may be winter, but the Port Stephens Marine Rescue unit has been kept busy this July as the volunteer service recorded 265 rescues across the state an increase of 46 per cent on the same month last year.
From an outboard engine falling off the back of a vessel to a 35 foot motor cruiser losing power and drifting towards rocks the Port Stephens volunteer service were called out to18 rescues last month.
Across the Hunter there were 79 rescue missions, but thankfully no fatalities unlike the June death of 43-year-old Ashley McKellar whose empty boat was found during the search off Bolton Point at Lake Macquarie by one of eight Hunter units including Port Stephens involved in a three-day search.
On the Saturday it was the chance to save three lives and Port Stephens unit commander Ben van der Wijngaart got to savour the sense of satisfaction that the three people aboard a stricken motor cruiser were rescued safely.
"In the middle of the afternoon we got a call from a very frantic owner of a 35 foot motor cruiser just out on the islands saying that his engine had seized and he couldn't start it and he was drifting towards rocks," he said.
"I put out a Pan-Pan (call for immediate assistance) to all ships in the vicinity and got a very good response. They were lucky the Water Police boat was on the water about 10 minutes away so they responded. We also had one of the commercial whale watch vessels they responded.
"The first thing we do when we have a Pan-Pan or Mayday situation is seek assistance from any ships in the vicinity. Then we go through a set procedure of mustering our crew and letting the regional command know.
"I came home after that shift at 7pm and said to my wife Sharon, it was a quiet afternoon, but I have the satisfaction of knowing I probably saved three lives.
The dedication and commitment of Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the state saw 632 people, adults and children returned safely to shore last month.
The number of boaters Logging On with Marine Rescue NSW in July using the free Marine Rescue app or by marine radio VHF channel 16 more than doubled from 3,084 in July 2022 to 7,442 last month.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said volunteers across the state were tasked to a variety of incidents in July, 114 of which were emergency situations.
"From assisting the NSW Police Force Marine Area Command in searches for missing people to medical evacuations, late night rescues well offshore and assisting boaters with mechanical failure, our highly skilled volunteers have answered the call at any time of day or night.
"While many people think boating is just for the warmer months, the record number of rescues that we've seen in July goes to show that boating is a year-round activity and we ask all boaters to make sure they check their vessel regularly and ensure they have the right safety equipment and an appropriate amount of reserve fuel on board.
"It only takes seconds for a flat battery in the offshore environment to turn into a life-threatening situation," Commissioner Barrell said.
Commissioner Barrell said with more boaters hitting NSW waterways he would like to see all skippers Logging On and Logging Off with Marine Rescue NSW to keep safe on the water.
"When a boater Logs On, it ensures that we start searching for them if they don't return as planned, it is a simple process and one that could save a life," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators managed 22,475 radio calls in July with a large volume of the traffic handled by the State Communications Centre at Belrose.
Greater Sydney was the busiest region last month, with 87 rescue missions while units on the Hunter/Central Coast were involved in 79 rescues and the Illawarra 33.
25 rescues were conducted on the Northern Rivers, 22 on the Mid North Coast and 19 in the Monaro region.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.